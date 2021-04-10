Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 63,303 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 834,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $561,019.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,732 shares of company stock worth $5,734,563.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

