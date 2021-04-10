Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 577 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,980,000.

NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $40.36 and a 52 week high of $94.96.

