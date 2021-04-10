Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,165 in the last ninety days.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

