Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $19.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.