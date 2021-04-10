Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $410,000 Holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Travelzoo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

TZOO has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Travelzoo Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

