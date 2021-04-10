Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at $345,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,320,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $193,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,845,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,441,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

HGEN stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

