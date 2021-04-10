Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NI were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NI by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NODK opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. NI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

