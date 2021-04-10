Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 15,439 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of Casper Sleep worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

CSPR stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at $14,758,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

