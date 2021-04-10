Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,282 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Consolidated Water worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWCO opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

