Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

