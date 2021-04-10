Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Golden Entertainment worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 585.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 33,823 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDEN opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

