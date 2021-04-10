Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 524.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,608 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Asure Software worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,718 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Asure Software by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Asure Software during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $149.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

