Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 7,816 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.56 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82.

