Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 78,200 Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOP opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $138.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

GasLog Partners Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

