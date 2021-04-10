Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 356.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 485.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 161,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBCA opened at $30.32 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91.

