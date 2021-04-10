Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.40%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

