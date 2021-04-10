Ying Du Sells 50,784 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $2,948,637.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $132.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.09. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,667,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.