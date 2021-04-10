Ying Du Sells 50,784 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $2,948,637.12.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $132.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.09. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.
Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.