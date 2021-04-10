Frederic B. Luddy Sells 16,500 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $530.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.76 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.19. The company has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.14, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.41.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.