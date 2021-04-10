Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 794,400 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVB. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

