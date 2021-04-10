Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 241,350 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,705,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 439,200 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $45,105,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,959.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,638,000 after buying an additional 564,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,427,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

