Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf Purchases 4,000,000 Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

COMP stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

