Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 231.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.