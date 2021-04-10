Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALCO. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Alico in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Alico stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alico has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alico will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alico by 6.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alico by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 41.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the fourth quarter worth about $2,792,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

