ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $634.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $576.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.04. ASML has a 1 year low of $272.01 and a 1 year high of $653.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

