WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $6.75 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.79 million, a P/E ratio of -59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.