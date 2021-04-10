Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at BTIG Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price upped by research analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $49.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.