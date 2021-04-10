Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,948.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,437,260. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

