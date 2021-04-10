Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $162.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ligand reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company is highly dependent on its partners for revenues. It derives a substantial portion of its revenues from royalties associated with the sales of Kyprolis, which is facing increasing competition. Absence of new deals or increase in inactive licensing deals related to Ligand’s technology platforms will impact future revenues. However, Ligand’s Captisol Formulation technology resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies, providing it with funds through milestone and royalty payments. The company is looking to expand its technology platforms beyond Captisol through acquisitions. Its OmniAb platform, added with OMT acquisition, is encouraging with several partnered drugs in pivotal development stage.”

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LGND. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.67.

LGND opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -154.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after buying an additional 100,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,396,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 67,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.