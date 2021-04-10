Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,438 shares of company stock worth $4,167,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 38.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 170,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $61,630,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.