William Blair Begins Coverage on F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

