Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,525.67.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,531.42 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $728.00 and a 1-year high of $1,564.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,436.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,374.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.