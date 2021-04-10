Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,462.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,525.67.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,531.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,436.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,374.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $728.00 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

