Raymond James Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $57.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

