Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

