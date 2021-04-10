HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

