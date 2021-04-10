Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

CS stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

