$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post $3.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.46 on Friday. FOX has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 3,200.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth $542,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 92.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 68,516 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

