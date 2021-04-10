Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) PT Raised to $20.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $304.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.