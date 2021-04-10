Morgan Stanley Increases CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $188.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $176.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.54.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in CDW by 10,701.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after acquiring an additional 536,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

