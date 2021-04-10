Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 172.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DMAC. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $186.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.58.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

