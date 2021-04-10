Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

RRR stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

