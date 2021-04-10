Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Hold

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Focus on the development of electric and self-driving cars bodes well for Honda, given the changing dynamics in the automobile industry. The firm’s strategic collaborations with companies like General Motors, GAC Group and Hitachi, among others, are expected to expand the business and bolster prospects. Cost-saving efforts are aiding Honda's liquidity and enabling it to engage in investor-friendly moves. While the Japanese auto biggie has raised its projections for fiscal 2021 operating profit, it has lowered its near-term sales target amid global chip shortfall. Further, high capex to develop advanced technologies may limit its near-term cash flows. Frequent recalls and rising debt levels of the firm also play spoilsports. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

