Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 1,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 127,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

SRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CL King lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $828.44 million, a P/E ratio of -108.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

