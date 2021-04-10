Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading Down 6.2%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $39.17. Approximately 3,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 323,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.