Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 293,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,656,089 shares.The stock last traded at $28.60 and had previously closed at $29.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

