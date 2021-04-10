ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.34

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 32436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.