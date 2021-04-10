Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.15. 104,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,266,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

