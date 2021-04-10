Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

