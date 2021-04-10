Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LDSCY stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

