Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $359.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks stock opened at $315.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.34 and a 200 day moving average of $274.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total transaction of $3,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,911.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,739 shares of company stock valued at $23,867,044. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

